Dash Flip the Script in Seventh, Take Series Finale 8-5

Published on April 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (10-5) flipped the game in the seventh, and scored five runs to take down the Asheville Tourists (4-11), 8-5 at Truist Stadium.

Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Winston-Salem delivered another big inning in an offense-driven series.

A wild pitch got the scoring started before Colby Shelton ripped a two-run double to give the Dash the lead.

Moments later, Anthony DePino launched a two-run home run to cap the rally and push the advantage to 7-4.

The late surge erased a sluggish start for the Dash.

Asheville jumped out quickly in the first, plating three runs on a string of hits and an error to take early control.

Winston-Salem began to chip away in the second. Kyle Lodise sparked the offense with an RBI triple before a throwing error brought home another run to cut the deficit to one and made the score 3-2.

The Tourists added another run in the sixth to extend the lead to 4-2.

After several quiet innings, the Dash finally broke through in the seventh and never looked back.

Winston-Salem added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI single from Shelton, extending the lead to 8-4.

Asheville threatened in the ninth, plating a run and putting traffic on the bases, but the Dash held firm to secure the win.

Jake Curtis (1-1) earned the win out of the bullpen, while Joan Ogando (0-2) took the loss for Asheville.

Winston-Salem will look to carry the momentum into its next series against Hub City after taking the finale and the series at Truist Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2026

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