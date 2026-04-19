Caicuto Sunday Slam Powers Claws to Series Win at Rome

Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ROME, GA - Luis Caicuto hit a grand slam and the BlueClaws continued their winning ways with a 7-2 win over Rome on Sunday, giving them four of six in the series with the Emperors.

The win puts Jersey Shore at 9-5 to start the season and they have taken four of six each of the last two series.

Jersey Shore broke open a 1-0 game in the seventh. After three walks loaded the bases, Luis Caicuto launched a grand slam over the right field wall. It was his second home run of the season, giving him the team lead. It was also the first BlueClaws grand slam since Bryan Rincon hit one on May 20th last year against Brooklyn.

They added two more in the eighth on a two run double from Kodey Shojinaga.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a Shojinaga single and three walks. The third walk was to Joel Dragoo with the bases loaded and gave the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton threw four scoreless innings. The right-hander has now thrown 12 straight scoreless innings to open his season. As a group, BlueClaws starting pitchers have allowed 11 runs in 55.1 innings for a Minor League-best ERA of 1.79.

Jaydenn Estanista (1-0), Luis Avila, and Jose Pena all threw scoreless innings in relief for Jersey Shore.

Shojinaga, Dragoo, and Trent Farquhar all had two hits in the win for Jersey Shore.

After an off-day on Monday, the BlueClaws open a series on Tuesday at Bowling Green.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.