Bowling Green Falls Short 4-3 in Series Finale in Greenville

Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-6) led until the bottom of the eighth but dropped the series finale 4-3 against the Greenville Drive (6-9), ending the series in a split on Sunday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Greenville drove in two runs in the bottom of the second against Bowling Green starter Anderson Brito. With one out, Mason White doubled, Isaiah Jackson walked, and Freili Encarnacion was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Justin Gonzales singled to right, plating White and Jackson, giving Greenville a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded with three runs in the top of the fifth against Drive reliever Austin Eherlicher. Jose Perez singled, Emilien Pitre walked, and Narciso Polanco was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tony Santa Maria singled to center, scoring Perez and Pitre, tying the game at 2-2. The final run of the inning came around to score on a double steal with Santa Maria taking second and Polanco stealing home, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 advantage.

The score stayed the same until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Drive generated two runs against the Hot Rods bullpen. Jack Winnay led off with a walk, and Jackson singled, putting runners on the corners. Antonio Anderson lifted a sacrifice fly to left to tie the game, 3-3. Natanael Yuten singled to center, driving in Jackson to give the Drive a 4-3 lead.

Bowling Green moved a runner into scoring position in the top of the ninth, but P.J. Labriola closed the door with the final two outs, ending the game with a 4-3 Greenville victory.

Calvin Bickerstaff (2-0) picked up the win, hurling 3.1 scoreless inning of relief, striking out two and walking two. Jacob Kmatz (1-1) was given his first loss of the season, surrendering one run on two hits. Labriola (1) received his first save of the year, striking out one while recording two outs.

The Hot Rods return to Bowling Green Ballpark for a six-game series against the Jersey Shore Blue Claws on Tuesday with a 6:45 PM CT first pitch. Starting pitchers are TBD.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026

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