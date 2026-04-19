Renegades Game Notes

Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (6-7) at Frederick Keys (6-7)

LHP Franyer Herrera (0-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. RHP Twine Palmer (0-1, 7.50 ERA)

| Game 14 | Away Game 8 | Sunday, April 19, 2026 | Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium | Frederick, Md. | First Pitch 3 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Home Game Theme: Pinstripe Pride

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals, Service Industry Workers Tuesday & Silver Gades Club Tuesday

Special: Join Silver Gades Club (55-and-over membership club) here!

MOVING ON TO MARYLAND: The Renegades continue their April slate with a six-game road series against the Frederick Keys, High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Keys are making their return to affiliated baseball for the first time since 2019. This is the first ever series between the Keys and the Renegades.

TROUBLE AT HOME: The Renegades opened up their 2026 home slate with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) in the category.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: This is the second road series for the Hudson Valley Renegades this season, and it's the first six-game road series. The Renegades opened up their 2026 with a three-game series at Brooklyn (however, Game three got rained out, so it ended up only being a two-game series). The 'Gades won five of their first six road games by a combined 23 runs. Renegades bats are hitting 42 points better on the road this season, and Renegades pitching is shoving a road ERA that's just under 2.00 earned runs better than it is at home.

BULLPEN BEAUTIES: The Renegades bullpen is coming off of a great performance last night, despite the 4-1 loss. Renegades relievers combined for 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, no walks, and striking out five. Hudson Valley pitching as a whole did not allow a walk for the second time in this series, and the fourth time in their last eight games.

BEST IN THE BIZ: RHP Luis Serna was named the South Atlantic League pitcher of the week for his nearly flawless performance against Wilmington on 4/9. Serna dealt a career-high 7.0 innings, and tied a career-high 10 strikeouts in his first start in High-A. He allowed one hit and zero runs, leading the Renegades to their first shutout of the 2026 season.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: The Renegades pieced together the first shutout of the season behind starter Luis Serna who grabbed the first quality start of the year for the Renegades. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 95 shutouts in 797 games (8.39 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout).

BATS ARE BACK?: The Renegades averaged just under six hits per game against Wilmington. Of the 54 innings played, the Renegades only tallied multiple hits in nine of them. In the first three games against Frederick, the 'Gades tallied 24 total hits over 25 innings, and they had seven multi-hit innings.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the second-best ERA in the South Atlantic League (3.21). Over half of the runs the 'Gades have allowed this season have come in four of their 13 games played. The two runs the Renegades allowed through the first two games of the season are the fewest for the club since 2019 when they allowed three total runs to Aberdeen through their first two games. The last time the Renegades allowed two or fewer runs through the first two games of the season was 2018 against Aberdeen (one).

Ks FOR EVERYONE: Through the first 13 games of the season, Hudson Valley struck out a league-leading 157 batters. The Renegades have struck out double digit batters in all but two game so far, and they are averaging 12.1 strikeouts per game.

STAR-STUDDED ROSTER: The Renegades Break Camp Roster features seven of the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline rankings, led by LHP Pico Kohn (#10). Joining him are INF Core Jackson (#12), INF Kaeden Kent (#13), OF Wilson Rodriguez (#18), RHP Rory Fox (#21), RHP Sean Paul Liñan (#23) and RHP Jack Cebert (#25). An eighth, RHP Bryce Cunningham (#7), begins the season on the Renegades 7-day Injured List. Many of these are new names to the Yankees top prospects lists, as the organization has traded 17 of their top 30 prospects since the beginning of the 2025 season.

NEW YEAR, NEW GADES: Hudson Valley's roster includes 11 players from the Yankees' 2025 draft and free agent class. This includes four of the team's top five picks in the draft (Kaeden Kent, 3rd round; Pico Kohn, 4th round; Core Jackson, 5th round, and Rory Fox, 6th round).

HOME COOKING: The Renegades have set single-season franchise records for wins in each of the last two seasons (73 and 79, respectively), and a big reason for that has been their dominance at Heritage Financial Park. Since the start of the 2024 season, Hudson Valley has a 91-40 (.695) record at home, by far the best of any MiLB team in that span.

THREE PEATTM: LHP Kyle Carr ended the 2025 season by being named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year after leading the league with a 1.96 ERA. He became the third straight Hudson Valley pitcher to be named the league's top pitcher, joining RHP Drew Thorpe (2023) and RHP Cam Schlittler (2024). Both Thorpe and Schlittler went on to make their MLB debuts the year after pitching with the Renegades.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (225), At-Bats (743), Hits (170), Singles (108), Doubles (40), Extra-Base Hits (62), Total Bases (275), Runs (100), RBI (95), Walks (125) and Strikeouts (256).

LONG TIME, NO SEE: Hudson Valley's Break Camp Roster featured two former Renegades who spent the entire 2025 season at Double-A or above in OF Cole Gabrielson and RHP Baron Stuart. Gabrielson hit .213/.346/.298 and played spectacular defense across 76 games across the '23 and '24 seasons with the Renegades, while Stuart went 10-9 with a 4.05 ERA in 29 games as a starter with the 'Gades in '23 and '24 seasons.

APRIL... FLOWERS?: The Renegades thrived last April, starting off 16-7 in the first month of the year. That led to a slower May and June where the Renegades finished the respective months 14-12 and 12-12. The Renegades played one six-game series against the Cyclones in April (3-3), and they played two three-game series against the Cyclones in June (5-1).

FREE BASES: The Renegades walked 8+ batters in three of their first four games. In Game 1 against the Blue Rocks, the 'Gades walked 10 and hit two batters. One game later, the 'Gades walked 13 and hit two batters. The 13 walks are tied for the second most ever in a game for Hudson Valley. Additionally, seven of the 13 walks came in the fourth inning, which is the most walks that Renegades pitching has ever delivered in a single inning.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026

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