Renegades Rally past Frederick

Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came from behind with three runs in the top of the ninth inning to force extras and ultimately defeat the Frederick Keys 7-6 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field.

The Renegades won for the first time this season after allowing the first run in the game, and while trailing after six, seven, or eight innings of play.

The Renegades won the six-game series with the Keys 4-2 with the Sunday win, their first six-game series victory of the season.

Hudson Valey picked up its first extra-innings win of the season, and is now 1-1 in extra innings.

The Renegades hit seven home runs in the series after entering the week having hit only two in their first eight games of the season.

LHP Franyer Herrera (4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters in a season-long 4.1 innings in his third start of the year.

Herrera allowed a solo home run to Vance Honeycutt in the second inning for the only run he allowed. It was the third home run allowed by Herrera in 6.1 innings across two starts at Frederick this week.

Herrera finished his outing by retiring seven of the last eight batters he faced, including the last six in a row with three strikeouts.

3B Josh Moylan (3-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) had his first multi-hit game of the season and was a key figure in the ninth and 10th inning rallies that led the team to victory.

Moylan hit a leadoff home run in the top of the ninth off Joe Glassey, his second of the season and 17th of his Renegades career, tying him with Roc Riggio for 10th most in team history.

Moylan is the Renegades all-time RBIs leader with 98 and hits leader with 173 after Sunday's game.

He also drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with a groundout to score Kyle West off Chandler Marsh.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-4, R, 2B, BB) had two hits in the game for his third multi-hit game of the series with Frederick.

Kent finished the series 8-for-20 (.400) at the plate with three doubles and two walks.

Kent's two-out ninth-inning double set the stage for Eric Genther's game-tying double by putting the tying run in scoring position.

Kent has drawn eight walks in 13 games this season after drawing only three walks in 25 games with Hudson Valley in 2025 after joining the team after the draft.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.