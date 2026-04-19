Big Frederick Second the Difference in Renegades Loss

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, Md. - A four-run second inning doomed the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night as they lost to the Frederick Keys 4-1 at Nymeo Field.

The Renegades have dropped their last two games to the Keys after winning the first two games of the series.

Three Hudson Valley relievers combined for 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit, no walks and striking out five. The Renegades bullpen has combined to post a 1.40 ERA (3 ER/19.1 IP) in the series with Frederick.

The Renegades pitching staff did not allow a walk for the second time in the series, and the fourth time in their last eight games.

Hudson Valley pitchers limited MLB rehabber Jackson Holliday of Frederick to an 0-for-3 night at the plate.

The Renegades pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts, and has struck out double-digits in 11 of the team's 13 games this year. Hudson Valley leads the SAL with 157 strikeouts.

Hudson Valley brought the tying run to the plat in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings, but couldn't break through.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (L, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters in 3.2 innings in his third start of the year, getting tagged with the loss.

Liñan allowed four runs in the bottom of the second, with an RBI single by Leandro Arias and a two-run homer by Ryan Stafford doing the damage.

Five of Liñan's six strikeouts were swinging strikeouts. He has now recorded 17 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this season.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB) had a double and an RBI to drive in the only Renegades run of the game.

Gonzalez has three hits on the season, with all of them going for extra bases (1 double, 2 HR), and has recorded six RBI.

RHP Chris Veach (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) extended his scoreless streak to 6.2 innings to begin the season, spanning five appearances.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out two in his sixth relief appearance of the season.

Rossi has allowed 0 runs in five of his first six appearances.

PH Eric Genther (1-for-1) had a pinch-hit single with two outs in the ninth inning to help bring the tying run to the plate.

Genther extended his on-base streak to begin the season to 12 straight, and 19 in a row dating back to 2025 with Single-A Tampa. He is batting .368/.510/.421 through 12 games played.

Genther's pinch-hit single was the first pinch hit by the Renegades since Anthony Hall had a pinch-hit ground rule double on 9/8/2024 vs Asheville.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, BB) singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to nine straight games.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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