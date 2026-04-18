Cyclones Clobber Season-High 13 Hits 8-3 Win over Greensboro

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Cyclones' bats erupted en route to an 8-3 win over Greensboro on Saturday afternoon. Brooklyn's 8 runs came on a season-high 13 hits.

1B Ronald Hernandez delivered arguably Brooklyn's biggest knock of the game: a bases-clearing three-run double in the 3rd. Hernandez enjoyed a productive day at the dish, finishing 2-for-3 with a couple of doubles and a pair of walks, while scoring a run as well.

Beyond Hernandez, 2B Colin Houck whacked three hits in addition to a walk, while collecting 2 RBI. RF Heriberto Rincón impressed in his High-A debut, going 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored.

RHP Irving Cota was masterful in relief. The righty tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. Cota walked one and struck out three en route to picking up the victory. Cota has yet to permit a run through 10.2 innings across his three appearances this season.

The Grasshoppers bats pounced on RHP Joel Diaz. After a lineout to start the game, three straight reached to load the bases with one out. C Easton Carmichael drove home the first run of the game on an RBI single grounded through the left side. From there, RF Shalin Polanco drew a bases loaded walk to make it 2-0, before a sac fly made it a 3-0 game.

Brooklyn responded immediately. With the bases loaded and one out, CF John Bay singled home a run on a swinging bunt where the defense had no play. One batter later, Houck drew a bases loaded free pass to pull the 'Clones even. LF Yohairo Cuevas drew yet another walk, tying the game and prompting the end of Greensboro's starter, RHP Carlson Reed's day.

From there, 3B Diego Mosquera launched a sac fly to the outfield to put Brooklyn in front. All told, Brooklyn would send 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the first.

The Cyclones would add to their lead in the 3rd. After base hits from Cuevas, Rincon and SS Mitch Voit, Hernandez cleared the bases with a 3-run double to left center field.

Brooklyn tacked on more in the 4th. With a runner on 2nd and nobody out, Houck drove home a run with an RBI single, good for his second run batted in on the afternoon to make it an 8-3 ballgame.

The teams would trade zeroes the rest of the way. Greensboro only had four hits over the final 8 innings, and did not have a hit from the 5th inning on.

Brooklyn and Greensboro return to action to close up shop on the series on Sunday afternoon as the Cyclones will look to salvage a series split. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. RHP Jonathan Jiménez (0-1, 9.39 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn, opposed by RHP Bryan Mena (0-1, 6.43 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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