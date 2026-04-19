Urbina Tosses 5.0 Scoreless Frames, Hot Rods Fall to Drive 4-0

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Jose Urbina tossed 5.0 shutout innings while striking out five, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-5) offense fell quiet, losing 4-0 to the Greenville Drive (5-9) on Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Both starters held the offenses at bay early in the game. Urbina finished 5.0 scoreless innings, while his Greenville counterpart Anthony Eyanson also tossed 5.0 scoreless frames, taking a scoreless game into the bottom of the sixth.

The Drive plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever T.J. Fondtain. Yoeilin Cespedes doubled, and Jack Winnay brought him home with a double of his own, giving the Drive a 1-0 lead. Mason White doubled, putting runners at second and third. A wild pitch advanced both runners, scoring Winnay. Yophery Rodriguez doubled, bringing in White, increasing the Drive lead to 3-0.

Greenville added another run in the bottom of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Andrew Lindsey. Justin Gonzales led off with a double. Cespedes singled to right, allowing Gonzales to score to make it a 4-0 Greenville advantage.

The Hot Rods couldn't find any offense over the final two innings and the Drive wrapped up a 4-0 win.

Devin Futrell (1-0) earned the win, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. Fondtain (1-1) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits over 1.0 inning.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the finale of a six-game series at Fluor Field on Sunday with a 2:00 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Anderson (1-1, 2.25) against Greenville RHP Marcus Phillips (0-1, 12.27).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.