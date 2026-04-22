Hot Rods Launch Four Homers, Win 7-4 in Front of Sellout Crowd

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tom Poole's multi-home run performance steered the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-6) to a 7-4 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-7) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. Poole, Nathan Flewelling and J.D. Gonzalez each went yard as the Hot Rods mashed a season-high four home runs.

Bowling Green struck first in the bottom of the second against Jersey Shore starter Ryan Degges. Angel Mateo and Ryan McCoy collected two-out walks, Mateo moved to third on a wild pitch, and Ricardo Gonzalez recorded an RBI single for a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

The BlueClaws responded with one run off Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Joel Dragoo collected a one-out walk, Trent Farquhar doubled Dragoo to third base and John Spikerman logged an RBI groundout to knot the game at 1-1.

The Hot Rods mashed three home runs in the bottom of the third against Degges. Flewelling hit a lead-off blast to left-center field for a 2-1 Bowling Green advantage. Narciso Polanco walked, McCoy reached on an error, and Poole connected for a three-run home run to right-center field for 5-1 edge. J.D. Gonzalez pushed the envelope one pitch later, blasting a solo home run to right field and nudging the Bowling Green lead to 6-1.

Jersey Shore plated one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings against Gill Hill, but never pulled closer than three runs. Gill Hill became the first Hot Rods pitcher to throw six complete innings in the 2026 season.

Poole added one more home run in the bottom of the fifth against BlueClaws reliever Brandon Beckel. The Hot Rods' left fielder tagged a solo shot which made it 7-2, at the time.

Ryan Andrade kept the Hot Rods' 7-4 advantage afloat with 2.0 scoreless innings. Jacob Kmatz struck out the side in the ninth inning to round out the Hot Rods victory.

Gill Hill (2-0) delivered 6.0 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits, three walks and three strikeouts for the win. Degges (0-1) took the loss following 2.2 innings, surrendering six runs (five earned), walking three and striking out five. Kmatz (3) delivered the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, giving up one hit and striking out three.

The Hot Rods and BlueClaws continue their series Thursday night at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green RHP Trevor Harrison opposes Jersey Shore RHP Luke Gabrysh.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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