Grasshoppers Fall to Emperors, 9-5

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers were defeated by the Rome Emperors, 9-5, on Wednesday, April 22. With the win, Rome improved to 8-9 on the season, while Greensboro fell to 11-6. The Emperors narrowly outhit the Grasshoppers, 12-11.

Catcher Axiel Plaz led Greensboro offensively, going 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Tony Blanco Jr. followed with a strong performance, finishing 3-for-5 with a run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Cam Janik (two), Wyatt Sanford, Shalin Polanco, and Matt King.

Rome was paced at the plate by infielder John Gill, who went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Mason Guerra added a key contribution, going 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Additional hits for the Emperors were recorded by Logan Braunschweig (two), Isaiah Drake, Eric Hartman, Colin Burgess, and Austin Machado.

Right-handed pitcher Cameron Keshock started on the mound for Greensboro, recording four strikeouts over 4.1 innings while allowing six hits, six earned runs, and two walks. Keshock was charged with the loss and moved to 0-1 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti got the start for Rome, striking out two over 4.1 innings while surrendering six hits, four earned runs, and three walks. Caminiti earned the win and improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Rome Emperors tomorrow, Thursday April 23, at 6:30PM for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Action Greensboro! To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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