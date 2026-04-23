Renegades Walk off Brooklyn Again

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades walked off the Brooklyn Cyclones for a second time in as many games, winning 4-3 on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

For the first time in the Portal Era (2005-present), the Hudson Valley Renegades have won back-to-back games via a walk-off home run, tonight's curtesy of Kyle West.

This is only the fourth season in the Portal Era where the Renegades have multiple walk-off homers in the same season. The most for the 'Gades in a single season is four in 2021.

The last two games are the first time the Renegades have had back-to-back walk-off wins of any variety since they had three straight walk-off wins from 4/16-18/2024 against Aberdeen.

Each Renegade batter reached base tonight. Four batters got hits, two drew walks, one was hit by a pitch, and one (Wilson Rodriguez) reached on two catcher's interferences.

The 'Gades stranded multiple runners on base in each of the first four innings.

Renegades pitching failed to crest double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

RHP Luis Serna (5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season.

Serna allowed two runs in the first but settled down and allowed only one more run for the rest of his outing.

Serna walked more than one batter for the first time this season, and it was the second game where Serna struck out five-or-more batters.

1B Kyle West (3-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI) ripped a solo home run to straight away center to clinch back-to-back walk-off wins for the Renegades.

The home run was West's second of the season, tying him for the team lead with Josue Gonzalez, Core Jackson, and Josh Moylan.

West recorded his third multi-hit performance of the season, and his fourth multi-RBI performance of the season.

2B Kaeden Kent (2-for-4, BB, SB) increased his hitting streak to four straight games, and an on-base streak to seven straight games.

Kent is hitting .353 (6-for-17) during his hitting streak with three runs scored and three RBIs.

C Eric Genther (0-for-2, 2 BB) walked twice to extend his season-long on-base streak to 15 games.

Genther has reached base safely in 22 straight games dating back to the 2025 season with Single-A Tampa.

RHP Brady Kirtner (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K) grabbed his first win of the season after a three-batter ninth inning.

Kirtner retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth with just 12 pitches.

Kirtner has not allowed a hit or a run at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.