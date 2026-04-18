Hujsak's Heroics Not Enough in 8-7 Loss to Drive

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Connor Hujsak supplied a game-tying, two-run homer in the top of the ninth, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-4) fell in an extra-innings thriller 8-7 to the Greenville Drive (4-9) on Friday at Flour Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Three runs came around to score for Bowling Green in the top of the second inning against Greenville starter Kyson Witherspoon. Tony Santa Maria led off with a single and J.D. Gonzalez walked. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and Tom Poole drove them in with a double to right, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead. Ryan McCoy drove in Poole with a base hit, increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Drive responded in the bottom of the third against Hot Rods starter Trevor Harrison. Adonys Guzman worked a one-out walk and Natanael Yuten slugged a two-run homer, making it a 3-2 score.

Bowling Green plated 2 more runs in the top of the sixth inning against Greenville reliever Ben Hansen. Angel Mateo singled, and Poole blasted a two-run homer to center, giving Bowling Grene a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Drive drove in five runs against Hot Rods reliever Andres Galan. Freili Encarnacion hit a solo homer to make it 5-3. Guzman and Yophery Rodriguez singled, Yuten reached on an error, and a passed ball brought home Guzman to make it 5-4. Hudson White tripled home two runs to give the Drive a 6-5 lead. Yoeilin Cespedes singled home White, increasing the Drive advantage to 7-5.

The Hot Rods fought back in the top of the ninth inning against Drive reliever Matt McShane. Adrian Santana reached on an error. Connor Hujsak stepped in and cranked a two-run homer to left, tying the game at 7-7.

Bowling Green left runners at second and third in the top of the 10th. Greenville took advantage against Bowling Green reliever Andy Rodriguez in the bottom half. Isaiah Jackson started as the extra-innings runner at second and advanced to third on an Encarnacion single. Guzman lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Jackson, ending the game with a 8-7 Greenville victory.

J.P. Labriola (1-1) picked up the win, tossing 1.0 scoreless frame while walking one and striking out one. Rodriguez (0-1) received the loss, surrendering one unearned run on one hit and one walk.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (0-2, 11.12) against Greenville RHP Anthoney Eyanson (0-0, 1.23).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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