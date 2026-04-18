Camping World Spring RV Show Friday Through Sunday: BlueClaws

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join us this weekend at ShoreTown Ballpark for a special Camping World RV Show!

The will be fold downs, trailer trailers, hybrids, 5th wheels, toy haulers, van campers, and destination/park trailers, as well as Class C and Class A diesel pushers in the ShoreTown Park parking lot.

The Camping World RV Show is open at the following times:

- Friday, April 17th: 10 am - 7 pm

- Saturday, April 18th: 10 am - 7 pm

- Sunday, April 19th: 10 am - 5 pm

Admission is $5 and proceeds will benefit Ocean County Vocational Technical School.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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