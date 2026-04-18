Keys Earn First Home Victory over Renegades

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys got their first home victory of the 2026 season Friday night, defeating the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) by a score of 6-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys took an early lead in the bottom of the second and never looked back enroute to their first home victory of the season and will look to make it two in a row Saturday night in the Key City.

JT Quinn struck out the side in the top of the first to begin his night strong, keeping it a scoreless game through the first inning of play.

The Keys scored the first run of the ballgame courtesy of a bunt single and throwing error by Hudson Valley, making it a 1-0 lead for the Keys heading into the third in game four.

Following both teams going off the board in the third, Vance Honeycutt hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to put the lead up to three entering the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

An RBI single from Payton Eeles in the top of the sixth made it 4-0 Keys going into the sixth, as Eeles recorded an RBI during his first game as a member of the Keys Friday night.

In the bottom of the sixth, Braylin Tavera launched a two-run home run down the left field line to push the home team's lead to six, as the Keys hit their 12th home run of the season to give them their largest lead of the evening at 6-0.

After both teams went off the board in the seventh inning, Braeden Sloan recorded a scoreless top of the eighth to keep Frederick ahead by six approaching the ninth, as Chandler Marsh aimed to close it out up by six in the Key City.

Despite the Renegades getting one run back in the top of the ninth, Frederick hung on for a four-run victory as they won game four of six by a score of 6-1.

The Keys prepare for game five of the six-game series against the Renegades Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game represents Cow Appreciation Night at the ballpark with it also being the first Keys to Reading Program Night courtesy of Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. The first 2,500 fans will also receive the 2026 Keys Magnet Schedule courtesy of Frederick Health.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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