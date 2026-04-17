Orioles' Jackson Holliday to Make Scheduled Rehab Appearance in High-A Frederick

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, announced Friday (or whatever day it is official) that current Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with the club this weekend at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Holliday is expected to play on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

Holliday has been on the injured list since the start of the 2026 season back on March 25, and was sent down to the Orioles Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides on March 27 for a rehab assignment. So far with the Tides, Holliday has played in 11 games and has three RBIs and seven hits during limited action.

During his second season with the Orioles in 2025, Holliday played in 149 games and hit .242 at the plate, all while hitting 17 home runs and driving in 55 RBIs. Since he got called up to Baltimore in April 2024, he has played in 209 career games and has 22 home runs with 78 RBIs.

This appearance also marks a meaningful moment for the Keys, as the Orioles' High-A affiliation returned to Frederick for the 2026 season. As one of baseball's premier farm systems, the Orioles bring an exciting pipeline of talent- and events like a Major League rehab assignment give fans a chance to be even more connected to the action and experience Major League talent up close.

The Keys will take on the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) all weekend long at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets online at frederickkeys.com, or by calling 301-815-9939.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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