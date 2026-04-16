Keys Drop Two Games to Renegades

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Wednesday night, falling by scores of 10-2 and 7-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Renegades took early leads in both games and held off the Keys's late rallies, as Frederick turns the page to game three of the series Thursday night in the Key City.

Game 1:

During the first two innings, Hudson Valley plated four runs home courtesy of a wild pitch, two RBI single, and an RBI sacrifice fly, but two solo home runs from Ike Irish and Victor Figueroa gave Frederick two runs back heading into the third on Tuesday night.

When play resumed in the top of the third Wednesday afternoon, Yeiber Cartaya picked up a scoreless top of the third on the hill, taking the contest into the fourth with Hudson Valley ahead 4-2.

After both sides went off the board in the fourth, Cartaya picked up two more strikeouts in the bottom of the fifth, allowing Frederick to stay down by only two entering the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

A solo home run from Camden Troyer in the top of the sixth put the Renegades ahead by three at 5-2, with Frederick searching for offense approaching the seventh in the Key City.

Following a scoreless seventh for both sides, The Renegades broke the game open in the top of the eighth with a five-run frame, with three of the runs coming in off a three-run homer to left field, as the contest entered the ninth with the visitors up 10-2 in Frederick.

Neither side scored home in the ninth as the Renegades took care of business in game one, winning by a score of 10-2.

Game 2:

Hudson Valley started fast in the top of the first with a three-run top of the first, but the Keys got two runs right back courtesy of an RBI single from Victor Figueroa and a Renegades error, making it a one-run game heading into the second during game two.

A solo home run for the visitors made it a two-run game through two innings of play, but an RBI single in the bottom of the third by Wehiwa Aloy put the deficit to one again at 4-3 entering the fourth Wednesday night.

After Hudson Valley and Frederick went scoreless in the fourth, a two-out three-run home run put Hudson Valley back up by four going into the sixth in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

Eccel Correa came on in relief in the top of the sixth and threw a scoreless frame, but the Keys went off the board during the bottom of the frame, as both sides entered the seventh with Hudson Valley still in control up 7-3.

Despite Correa throwing a scoreless top of the seventh, the Keys could not get the late rally going as they fell to Hudson Valley by four at 7-3 in game two of the doubleheader.

The Keys will return home for game three of the six-game series Thursday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium,

Thursday's game represents the first Taphouse Thursday of the season with fans being able to enjoy local craft beers in the 4 1/2 Inning Taphouse. The first 2,500 fans will also receive the Keys Magnet Schedule.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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