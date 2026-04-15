Shojinaga Caps 4-Run 9th with 2-Run Single; Claws Win 3rd Straight Game

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Kodey Shojinaga hit a two run single to cap a four run ninth inning as the BlueClaws rallied for a 7-5 win over Rome on Wednesday afternoon.

The BlueClaws entered the ninth inning down 5-3. With one out, Jose Colmenares singled home Joel Dragoo, who had walked. John Spikerman then singled home Colmenares to tie the game at five.

Shojinaga then stepped in an singled to right to score two and give the BlueClaws the lead.

The win put the BlueClaws at 7-3 for the first time in team history. They have won three games in a row including the first two games in Georgia and on their 12 game trip.

Rome rallied in the bottom of the eighth off Adilson Peralta. Three walks, including one with the bases loaded, scored a run before Jake Steels tripled home three on a flare down the right field line to give the Emperors their first lead of the game.

Danyony Pulido got the last out of the eighth and threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win.

The BlueClaws jumped out to the lead in the first inning. John Spikerman, who had four hits last night, tripled to start the game and scored on a balk. Kodey Shojinaga then doubled in a run in the second inning.

BlueClaws starter Ryan Degges gave up one run in three innings. After Jose Pena threw a scoreless sixth, Brandon Beckel came on and threw three scoreless innings, striking out five of the 10 batters that he faced.

Jersey Shore tacked on more runs in the seventh. John Spikerman's bases-loaded walk made it 3-1 before Rome rallied in the bottom of the eighth.

Eight of the nine BlueClaws starters had a hit in the game including two each by Spikerman, Shojinaga, Colmenares, and Devin Saltiban.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:45 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for the BlueClaws.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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