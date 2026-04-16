Renegades Sweep Quasi-Doubleheader

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades swept a quasi-doubleheader with the Frederick Keys on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, winning the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game 10-2, and taking the nightcap 7-3.

The first game resumed with the Renegades leading the Keys 4-2 at the beginning of the top of the third inning.

Hudson Valley scored six unanswered runs when the game resumed to claim the victory.

Between the two games played today, the Renegades hit five home runs, including three in the seven-inning game two. It was the first time the Renegades hit three home runs in a game since 7/11/2025 vs Asheville.

The Renegades scored five runs in the top of the eighth in game one, tying for their highest run total in an inning in 2026 with the top of the first at Brooklyn on 4/4.

The Renegades had hit just two home runs in their first eight games of the season, both by Core Jackson.

Five Hudson Valley relievers combined to throw 10.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen: 10.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 19 K).

Across the two games, Renegades pitchers combined for 26 strikeouts in 16.0 innings of baseball with only three walks.

Renegades pitchers did not issue a walk in game two, marking the third time in the team's last five games that the staff has allowed no walks.

1B Kyle West (3-for-9, 2 R, HR, 6 RBI) drove in three runs in each game of the day, and hit his first home run of the season in game two.

West gave the Renegades the lead in the top of the first inning in both games, with a two-run single on Tuesday and three-run home run on Wednesday.

West leads the Renegades with 11 RBIs on the season.

INF Kaeden Kent (5-for-9, 3 R, 2 2B) had multiple hits in both games of the doubleheader.

Kent legged out two doubles in game one, becoming the first Renegade in 2026 with two doubles in a game.

Kent has four multi-hit games 10 games played this season.

CF Camden Troyer (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his first home run of the season in game one of the doubleheader.

Troyer added an RBI single as part of the Renegades five-run eighth inning.

Troyer's home run made him the first Renegades batter other than Core Jackson to homer in 2026.

C Eric Genther (2-for-6, R, BB, 2 HBP) reached base safely five times in the two games, and reached base two more times on errors.

Genther has been hit by 6 pitches in 2026, tied with two others for the most of any player in MiLB this season, and the most of any non-AAA player.

RHP Brandon Decker (4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) opened the resumption game on the mound for the Renegades, tossing 4.2 scoreless relief innings with six strikeouts.

It was Decker's first relief outing in High-A, and his first overall since 5/17/2025 vs Palm Beach.

RHP Luis Serna (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) made his second start of the season, striking out three across 4.0 innings in game two.

Serna allowed two runs in the first inning but settled down after to allow just one more run on two hits.

RHP Ben Grable (W, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) struck out five across 2.0 innings out of the bullpen to pick up the win o

Grable has 13 strikeouts and one walk across his first 5.2 innings of the season.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh in game two to close out the win.

OF Wilson Rodriguez (1-8, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI) hit his first home run of 2026, a three-run homer off Carson Dorsey.

It was Rodriguez's second career home run against a left-handed pitcher.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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