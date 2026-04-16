Hot Start Sets the Tone for Asheville Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - An abundance of early offense led the Asheville Tourists to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash 14-7 at Truist Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Tourists (4-7) racked up six runs and 10 hits in the first three innings off the Dash's (6-5) Grant Umberger (L, 1-2). By the end of the night, all nine batters in Asheville's starting lineup registered a hit, with the team totaling 21 hits.

Big moments opening the game included a Justin Thomas Jr. solo home run to left center field, soon followed by a Jason Schaivone two-run blast to the same part of the park.

Freuddy Batista added a long ball in the second inning to score a pair and make it a 6-0 contest. In the fourth, Batista enriched his performance with a two-RBI double.

After Thomas Jr. roped a single into center field during the fifth inning, driving in two more runs, Ethan Frey showcased his production abilities with a run-scoring double in the seventh.

Three more Tourists scored in the eighth inning. Two came from Alberto Hernandez's triple to right field, and Thomas Jr. knocked in another as well on a fielder's choice RBI.

On the bump, Yeriel Santos (W, 2-0) went the first five innings and looked sharp, surrendering two runs on four hits.

Closing the game, Jose Serrano went 3 2/3 innings and shared the ninth with Colby Langford.

Both Asheville and Winston-Salem have secured a win in the series, and Game 3 is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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