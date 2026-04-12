Greensboro Comes Back from Allowing Six-Run First Inning

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - A plethora of offense was displayed on Saturday night at First National Bank Field, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists 11-6.

Despite the Tourists (3-5) scoring all of their runs in the first inning, the Grasshoppers (6-2) improbably fought back to steal the game and secure at minimum a series tie.

A pair of run-scoring singles from Ethan Frey and Chase Call put Asheville ahead 2-0 early. After the next three runs of the inning scored on a hit-by-pitch, fielder's choice and sacrifice fly, Cesar Hernandez also notched a base hit to make it a 6-0 game after a half inning of play.

The Tourists' bats cooled off after their hot start, and the club did not score again. Meanwhile, Greensboro scratched and clawed to keep itself in the game, with its big inning in the fifth.

Trailing 6-3, the rally started with a throwing error, scoring a run. An RBI double and a wild pitch scored two more to tie the game at six. With momentum, the next two Grasshoppers added a single and another double in the inning, both scoring runs to make it an 8-6 contest.

The Grasshoppers tacked on another three runs in the eighth inning to finalize the scoring.

It was a tough day for the Asheville pitching staff, and Eurys Martich (L, 0-1) took the loss. Connor Oliver (W, 1-0) was tabbed with the win, tossing 3 2/3 shutout innings. Yulian Quintana (S, 1) earned the save after coming on to pitch in the top of the eighth inning and finishing the game.

With Greensboro up 3-2 on the week, Asheville looks for the series split on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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