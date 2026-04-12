Brooklyn Grabs First Win of Núñez Era in Extras, 6-4, at Jersey Shore

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Behind a 3-run top half of the 10th inning, the Cyclones grabbed their first win under the tutelage of first year manager Eduardo Núñez - a 6-4 victory in 10 over the BlueClaws on Friday night in Lakewood. CF John Bay and DH Corey Collins both came through with RBI extra base hits in the lone extra frame, giving Brooklyn the separation it needed to secure the win. The win marks Brooklyn's first of the season after an 0-5 start to the year.

RHP Hoss Brewer wiggled his way out of trouble in the home 10th en route to his first save of the year. Brewer, who recorded the final outs for Brooklyn in their Game 2 win over Hub City to win the SAL Championship last year, nabbed his first save of the season With the bases loaded and one out in the 10th, Brewer induced an infield fly rule pop out, before CF Devin Saltiban flied out to left to end the ballgame.

The Cyclones bats started out on the wrong foot, as RHP Luke Gabrysh struck out the first 7 Brooklyn batters he faced. Offensively, Jersey Shore started out on the front foot. In the home 2nd, 1B Luke Davis singled and later scored on a wild pitch issued by RHP Noah Hall. Hall finished with a final line of 4.2 innings tossed, with five hits and five strikeouts. The righty walked two and allowed two runs.

Brooklyn hopped out to a lead in the 5th. With two on and one away, 3B Kevin Villavicencio tripled home a pair to put Brooklyn in front. Still, Jersey Shore showcased an immediate response in the bottom of the 5th. For the 2nd time on the night, the BlueClaws utilized a wild pitch with a runner on 3rd to scratch across a run. That tied things up at two.

In the 7th, C Ronald Hernandez started the frame with a long fly ball to center field, scored as an error on the centerfielder Saltiban. One batter later, 1B Trace Willhoite's sac fly put Brooklyn in front, 3-2.

Yet again, Jersey Shore had a quick response once more. In the home 7th, Saltiban started the frame with a double, before a sac bunt got him to 3rd. After a walk, LF Joel Dragoo launched a sac fly to tie the game at 3-3.

The two squads would trade zeroes in the 8th and 9th, sending the game to extras for a 2nd straight night.

In the 10th, SS Mitch Voit flied out to begin the frame. From there, Bay smoked a double to right field, scoring the automatic runner from 2nd. The very next batter, Collins laced a triple down the right field line, scoring Bay from 3rd. 2B Colin Houck kept the line moving with a sac fly, scoring Collins and giving Brooklyn a 3-run cushion.

Jersey Shore got one back in the 10th, when the automatic runner scored on an E4 ground ball through the infield. A double followed by a walk then loaded the bases with still just one out, before Brewer got two huge outs - a pop out and fly out - to end the ballgame.

Brooklyn will aim for its second consecutive victory tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. RHP Wyatt Hudepohl (0-1, 16.20 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Clones, against RHP Ryan Dromboski for Jersey Shore (0-1, 8.10 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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