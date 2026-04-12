Keys Use Four Homers to Earn Road Victory over Dash

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WINSTON SALEM, NC - The Frederick Keys earned a wire-to-wire victory over the Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox) Saturday night, winning by a score of 11-2 at Truist Stadium.

The Keys hit four home runs to lead themselves to victory in game five of the six-game road series, as they now look for a third straight win Sunday afternoon in the series finale in Winston-Salem.

Frederick started off strong with a solo home run by the Orioles fourth-ranked prospect Ike Irish in the top of the first, giving the Keys an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play, after JT Quinn struck out the side in the bottom of the opening frame.

Colin Tuft hit his first homer of the season in two-run fashion during the top of the second, increasing the Keys advantage to 3-0 approaching the third, following a 1-2-3 bottom of the second from Quinn on the hill.

After both sides went off the board in the third thanks to three strikeouts from Quinn in the bottom of the inning, Leandro Arias increased the lead for Frederick to 4-0 off an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. This kept the visitors ahead by four entering the fifth Saturday night.

The Dash scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single, but a strikeout from reliever Ben Vespi kept it a three-run game going into the sixth at Truist Stadium.

Following a scoreless sixth inning on both sides, Wehiwa Aloy hit his first home run in a Keys uniform in the top of the seventh with it being a two-run blast to right-center field, putting Frederick ahead 6-1 through seven innings in the Twin City.

Vance Honeycutt hit the fourth homer of the night for Frederick in the top of the eighth in three-run fashion, increasing the lead to eight at 9-1 heading into the ninth in the fifth game of six in Winston-Salem.

RBIs from Honeycutt and Maikol Hernandez put the Frederick lead up to 10 at 11-1 in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for Jacob Cravey to get the final three outs on the hill.

Despite the Dash getting one run home in the bottom of the ninth, Cravey retired the last three batters of the game in order to cap off the wire-to-wire victory, as Frederick took down Winston-Salem 11-2 in game five of six on the road.

Frederick concludes the six-game series and the eight-game road trip Sunday afternoon during the series finale against the Dash, with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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