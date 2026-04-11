Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Saturday, April 11 - at Jersey Shore (4:05 PM)

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (1-5, 1-5) continue their first road series of the season against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (4-2, 4-2) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J.

RHP Wyatt Hudepohl (0-1, 16.20), is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. Jersey Shore is scheduled to counter with RHP Ryan Dromboski (0-1, 8.10).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 3:50 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones snapped their 5-game losing streak to open the campaign with a thrilling 6-4 win in 10 innings at Jersey Shore on Friday...RHP Hoss Brewer earned his first save of the season, escaping a bases-loaded 1-out jam in the bottom of the 10th...Brooklyn erupted for 3 runs in the top of the 10th on an RBI double by RF John Bay, an RBI triple from DH Corey Collins, and a sacrifice fly by 2B Colin Houck...Collins and 3B Kevin Villavicencio each registered multi-hit games, while Villavicencio drove in a pair with a triple in the 5th...RHP Noah Hall took a no-decision, tossing 4.2 innings of 2-run ball, striking out 5, for the Cyclones...RHPs Juan Arnaud and Bryce Jenkins thrived in relief...Arnaud retired all 6 batters he faced, striking out 2...Jenkins worked 1.1 frames of scoreless and hitless relief, whiffing 3...The victory marked the first win of Eduardo Núñez's managerial career.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Friday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,119-959 (.538) in the regular season.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Brooklyn secured its first win of the season on Friday night, defeating Jersey Shore in 10 innings, 6-4...The extra-inning win was the Cyclones' first of the season and their first since an 11-inning, 6-5 triumph vs. Hub City on August 17, 2025...LF Nick Roselli provided the walk-off RBI single in that contest...The victory was Brooklyn's first in extra frames on the road since a 6-3 win in 10 innings at Rome on May 10, 2024...With an 11-inning contest on Thursday and a 10-inning game on Friday, the Cyclones have played consecutive extra-inning affairs for the first time since June 2-3, 2023, at Jersey Shore...The BlueClaws won 5-4 in 11 innings on June 2 and then won again, 3-2, in 8 frames, during Game 1 of a doubleheader on June 3.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in his start on Friday night at Jersey Shore...The 25-year-old struck out 5 hitters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision...With the effort, Hall now has 137 Ks in his Brooklyn career, passing RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for 2nd and 3rd, respectively, on the all-time list...The Charlotte, N.C. native now trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall's start on Friday was the 27th with the 'Clones, matching De La Cruz for 2nd on the all-time chart...The right-hander is also 3rd in career innings pitched (134.0), trailing Bryant (143.1) for 2nd...In 2025, Hall ranked 2nd in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished 5th in strikeouts (115), tied for 5th in double plays induced (9), 6th in innings (112.2), 9th in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his 3rd-straight Opening Day in 2026.

BALL MAGNET: OF John Bay tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by 3 pitches, on Thursday night...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to get drilled 3 times in one game since Bay was also hit on 3 occasions on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 129 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla. native has been hit 11 times (8.53%)...Entering Saturday's matchup, Bay leads Brooklyn with a .429 on-base percentage and a .896 OPS.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters over 10.1 innings in Thursday's 11-inning loss at Jersey Shore and another 12 in Friday's 10-inning triumph...On Thursday, RHPs Channing Austin (4), Parker Carlson (5), Brett Banks (4), Hunter Hodges (4), and Cristofer Gomez (1) dazzled, permitting only 3 hits and retiring 21-straight hitters from 1 out in the 4th until the BlueClaws' walk-off winner in extras...The 18 K's were the most by the Brooklyn pitching staff in a single game since they whiffed 18 hitters over 9.0 innings in a 6-1 win at Aberdeen on June 18, 2025...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island...Cyclones relievers have punched out 46 hitters in 30.1 innings through the first 6 games, good for a 34.33% strikeout rate.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK!: In addition to a steady dose of returners, the Cyclones have plenty of new faces to kick-start the new year...Of note, 2025 Mets first-round selection INF Mitch Voit joins the squad, in addition to his draft-classmate, third-round pick, INF Antonio Jimenez...Additionally, C Daiverson Gutiérrez projects to be a force in the middle of the lineup...Voit, Jimenez, and Gutiérrez rank as the 7th, 16th, and 25th prospects in the organization, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline...In all, the Cyclones have nine new players on their Opening Day roster.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Brooklyn's Opening Day roster featured no shortage of players with experience on Coney Island as well...All told, the Cyclones welcome back 20 returning players to Brooklyn...Notables include RHP Noah Hall, who finished second in the league in ERA last year, RHP Joel Díaz, who was also top-10 in the circuit in ERA, and 2023 Mets first-round draft pick Colin Houck.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational highwater mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

KEEP ON RUNNING: The Cyclones scored 606 runs during the 2025 season, setting a new franchise single-season record...Chris Suero led the Cyclones in 2025 with 53 runs scored... Brooklyn finished with the 3rd most runs in the South Atlantic League in 2025, trailing just Greensboro (692) and Bowling Green (611).

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING: Brooklyn had a record-setting season on the basepaths in 2025...The Cyclones set a new franchise single-season record on July 9 vs. Wilmington when 2B A.J. Ewing stole the team's 182nd base of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 181 set by the 2024 squad...In 2025, Brooklyn nabbed 257 stolen bases, good for the 2nd most in the South Atlantic League, behind only Aberdeen (314)...Brooklyn had 2 players with 30-plus steals, 5 players with 20-plus steals, 8 players with 10 or more steals, and 14 players with 5 or more...The Cyclones' 7-6 win vs. Wilmington on April 29 saw them nab a franchise record 9 stolen bases, courtesy of 7 players...The mark topped a previous high of 8 on August 2, 2017, vs. Tri-City.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 2 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...The righty tossed 2.0 shutout innings...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 3 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...All three are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, and Gutiérrez at 23, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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