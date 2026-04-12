Gillen Homers Twice, Hot Rods Beat Emperors 7-6

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Theo Gillen's two home runs powered the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-2) to a 7-6 win over the Rome Emperors (3-5) Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark in eight innings. Gillen, the Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect, became the first Hot Rods player to deliver a multi-home run game in 2026.

Bowling Green raced out of the gates against Rome starter Cade Kuehler in the bottom of the first inning. The first three Hot Rods reached to load the bases with no outs. Connor Hujsak hit into a fielder's choice to score the game's first run, Tom Poole doubled the lead with an RBI groundout. Tony Santa Maria laced an RBI single to make it 3-0, Hot Rods.

The Emperors responded with a run in the top of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Owen Carey worked a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a Harrison balk and advanced to third on a fielder's choice. Dalton McIntyre struck an RBI single to make it 3-1 Hot Rods.

Bowling Green immediately plated two runs in the bottom of the second against Kuehler. Ryan McCoy doubled to open the inning followed by a Gillen two-run home run to right field, making it a 5-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Emperors struck back in the top of the third inning. Eric Hartman reached on a leadoff hit-by-pitch, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. John Gil logged a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 5-2, Hot Rods.

Rome wasn't finished in the top of the third. Owen Carey and Colby Jones reached with two outs, setting up a Logan Braunschweig RBI single to make it 5-3 Bowling Green.

The Emperors tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. McIntyre singled, Mac Guscette reached on an error in right field. Hartman recorded an RBI double down the first-base line to cut the lead to 5-4. One batter later, Gil plated the tying run on an RBI groundout to level the game at 5-5.

The Hot Rods scored two runs against Rome reliever Ian Mejia in the bottom of the fourth. Gillen launched his second home run of the game, a solo shot to make it 6-5, Bowling Green. Émilien Pitre socked an automatic double to left-center field in the next at-bat. Guscette committed a throwing error while Pitre advanced to third base on a wild pitch, allowing Pitre to score, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 7-5.

Bowling Green's bullpen produced 3.0 scoreless innings from the top of the fifth to the top of the eighth. The game was shortened to eight innings due to weather in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Ryan Andrade (1-0) earned the victory, tossing 2.0 innings, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) with two strikeouts. Ian Mejia (0-1) was charged with the loss, surrendering two hits and two runs (one earned) and striking out four. Jonathan Russell (1) delivered the save with a scoreless eighth inning, throwing one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Emperors close the six-game series Sunday at 1:05 PM CT. RHP Jose Urbina (0-1, 6.75) starts for Bowling Green and will face Rome RHP Colin Daniel (0-0, 0.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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