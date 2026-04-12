Dash Drop Game Five to Frederick, 11-2

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (4-4) fell to the Frederick Keys (4-3), 11-2 at Truist Stadium.

Frederick struck quickly in the first inning as Ike Irish launched a solo home run to give the Keys an early 1-0 lead.

The Keys extended the advantage in the second with the long ball. After a leadoff single, Colin Tuft connected on a two-run home run to push the lead to 3-0.

Frederick added on again in the fourth. A sacrifice fly from Leandro Arias brought home another run to make it 4-0.

Winston-Salem got on the board in the fifth. After a single and an error put runners in scoring position, Ely Brown delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Frederick responded in the seventh with another big swing. Wehiwa Aloy launched a two-run home run to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Keys broke the game open in the eighth. A three-run home run from Vance Honeycutt highlighted a five-run inning, stretching the advantage to 9-1.

Frederick added two more in the ninth, capitalizing on walks and timely hitting to make it 11-1.

Winston-Salem plated one final run in the bottom half, as Colby Shelton drove in a run with an RBI single, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.

Frederick's offense totaled multiple extra-base hits, including four home runs, and kept pressure on the Dash pitching staff throughout the night.

Winston-Salem will look to regroup as they head into their next series.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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