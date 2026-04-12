Greensboro Collects 14 Hits in Win over Asheville

Published on April 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists, 11-6, on Saturday, April 11. With the win, Greensboro improved to 6-2 on the season, while Asheville dropped to 3-5. The Grasshoppers outhit the Tourists 14-8, while Asheville committed two errors compared to Greensboro's one.

Infielder Wyatt Sanford led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Catcher Easton Carmichael also delivered a strong performance, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Every Greensboro starter recorded a hit, with Jared Jones adding a multi-hit effort.

For Asheville, designated hitter Cesar Hernandez paced the offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Outfielder Caden Powell contributed with a 2-for-5 performance and a run scored. Additional hits for the Tourists came from Ethan Frey, Alejandro Nunez, Chase Call, and Drew Brutcher.

Right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang got the start for Greensboro, allowing four hits and six earned runs with two walks over 0.2 innings. Left-hander Connor Oliver earned the win to improve to 1-0 on the season. Jose Garces recorded his first hold, while Yulian Quintana secured his first save.

Asheville starter Howard struck out one while allowing eight hits, three earned runs, and one walk over 3.2 innings. Eurys Martich was charged with the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their Opening Week against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow Sunday, April 12, at 2:00PM for Family Funday Sunday! To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2026

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