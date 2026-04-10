Grasshoppers Secure Extra-Inning Victory with Walk-Off Walk
Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers earned a 4-3 victory over the Asheville Tourists in extra innings, sealing the win with a walk-off walk. With the win, Greensboro improved to 5-1 on the season, while Asheville fell to 2-4. The Tourists outhit the Grasshoppers, 8-6.
Leading the way offensively for Greensboro was infielder Jack Brannigan, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Lonnie White Jr. also delivered a strong performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Jared Jones and Easton Carmichael.
For Asheville, Walker paced the offense with a 2-for-5 performance. Additional hits were recorded by Caden Powell, Jaseon Schiavone, Freuddy Battista, Drew Brutcher, Alberto Hernandez, and Cesar Hernandez.
Right-handed pitcher Carlos Castillo started on the mound for Greensboro, striking out six while allowing three hits, two earned runs, and four walks over four innings. Left-hander Inmer Lobo earned his first win of the season in relief.
For Asheville, right-hander Hertzler recorded eight strikeouts, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and two walks across five innings. Francisco Frias was charged with the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their Opening Week against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow Friday April 10, at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026
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Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
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