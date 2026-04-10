Grasshoppers Secure Extra-Inning Victory with Walk-Off Walk

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers earned a 4-3 victory over the Asheville Tourists in extra innings, sealing the win with a walk-off walk. With the win, Greensboro improved to 5-1 on the season, while Asheville fell to 2-4. The Tourists outhit the Grasshoppers, 8-6.

Leading the way offensively for Greensboro was infielder Jack Brannigan, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Lonnie White Jr. also delivered a strong performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Jared Jones and Easton Carmichael.

For Asheville, Walker paced the offense with a 2-for-5 performance. Additional hits were recorded by Caden Powell, Jaseon Schiavone, Freuddy Battista, Drew Brutcher, Alberto Hernandez, and Cesar Hernandez.

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Castillo started on the mound for Greensboro, striking out six while allowing three hits, two earned runs, and four walks over four innings. Left-hander Inmer Lobo earned his first win of the season in relief.

For Asheville, right-hander Hertzler recorded eight strikeouts, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and two walks across five innings. Francisco Frias was charged with the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their Opening Week against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow Friday April 10, at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.