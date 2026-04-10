Grasshoppers Cancel Postgame Fireworks Shows Due to Statewide Burn Ban

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers announced today that postgame fireworks shows scheduled for Friday (4/10) and Saturday (4/11) games have been canceled due to the current statewide burn ban issued across North Carolina.

The safety of fans, staff, and the surrounding community remains the organization's top priority. All other game day activities and promotions will proceed as scheduled, and fans are still encouraged to attend and enjoy the game at First National Bank Field.







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