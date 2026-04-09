Renegades Game Notes

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (2-2) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-1)

RHP Luis Serna (First Start) vs. LHP Liam Sullivan (First Start)

| Game 5 | Home Game 3 | Thursday, April 9, 2026 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Night: Space Night

Promotion: Thirsty ThursdayTM & Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Giveaway: Renegades Space Jersey for first 1,000 fans

Thirsty ThursdayTM Special: $2 Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts for two hours after gates open (at Michelob Ultra Container Bar) and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Renegades Lager drafts for two hours after gates open (at Sloop Beer Balcony).

COMING HOME AGAIN: The Renegades open up their 2026 home slate with a 6-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Last season, the Renegades were 79-50 at Heritage Financial Park, the 2nd best home record in the South Atlantic League behind only the Greensboro Grasshoppers (88-43), High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

WELCOMING WILMINGTON: The Hudson Valley Renegades were 19-11 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks last season and 8-4 at Heritage Financial Park. At home, the Renegades pitching staff put up a 2.62 ERA against the Blue Rocks last season, and the 'Gades bats hit .207. The Renegades collected 124 more extra base hits in the season-long series last year than the Blue Rocks. In the 2020s, Hudson Valley has never lost a season-long series to Wilmington. The Renegades are 38-16 against the Blue Rocks from 2021-2025.

ICE COLD BATS: The Renegades suffered back to back losses to Wilmington, and part of the issue was Hudson Valley's ice cold bats. In Game 1 of the series, the Renegades put together eight hits, but they could only grab two hits after the fourth inning. Additionally, the top four batters in the Renegades order (INF Core Jackson, INF Kaeden Kent, INF Kyle West, and OF Wilson Rodriguez) combined to go 0-19 with one walk. In Game 2, Hudson Valley tallied 7 hits, but it could only get two hits after the third inning. The middle of the Renegades order (INF Roderick Arias, OF Wilson Rodriguez, and INF Josh Moylin) went a combined 0-11.

FREE BASES: The Renegades have walked 8+ batters in each of their last three games. In Game 1 against the Blue Rocks, the 'Gades walked 10 and hit two batters. Last night, the 'Gades walked 13 and hit two batters. The 13 walks are tied for the second most ever in a game for Hudson Valley. Additionally, seven of the 13 walks came in the fourth inning, which is the most walks that Renegades pitching has ever delivered in a single inning.

K's FOR EVERYONE: Through the first four games of the season, Hudson Valley has struck out 54 batters which leads the South Atlantic League. The Renegades have struck out double digit batters in each contest so far (17, 13, 12, and 12).

ER-YAY: Despite allowing 8 runs in each of their last two games, the Renegades still boast the second-best ERA in High-A baseball (2.61). The two runs the 'Gades allowed through the first two games of the season are the fewest for the club since 2019 when they allowed three total runs to Aberdeen through their first two games. The last time the Renegades allowed two or fewer runs through the first two games of the season was 2018 against Aberdeen (one).

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

STAR-STUDDED ROSTER: The Renegades Break Camp Roster features seven of the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline rankings, led by LHP Pico Kohn (#10). Joining him are INF Core Jackson (#12), INF Kaeden Kent (#13), OF Wilson Rodriguez (#18), RHP Rory Fox (#21), RHP Sean Paul Liñan (#23) and RHP Jack Cebert (#25). An eighth, RHP Bryce Cunningham (#7), begins the season on the Renegades 7-day Injured List. Many of these are new names to the Yankees top prospects lists, as the organization has traded 17 of their top 30 prospects since the beginning of the 2025 season.

NEW YEAR, NEW GADES: Hudson Valley's roster includes 11 players from the Yankees' 2025 draft and free agent class. This includes four of the team's top five picks in the draft (Kaeden Kent, 3rd round; Pico Kohn, 4th round; Core Jackson, 5th round, and Rory Fox, 6th round).

HOME COOKING: The Renegades have set single-season franchise records for wins in each of the last two seasons (73 and 79, respectively), and a big reason for that has been their dominance at Heritage Financial Park. Since the start of the 2024 season, Hudson Valley has a 91-40 (.695) record at home, by far the best of any MiLB team in that span.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 94 shutouts in 792 games (8.43 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout).

THREE PEATTM: LHP Kyle Carr ended the 2025 season by being named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year after leading the league with a 1.96 ERA. He became the third straight Hudson Valley pitcher to be named the league's top pitcher, joining RHP Drew Thorpe (2023) and RHP Cam Schlittler (2024). Both Thorpe and Schlittler went on to make their MLB debuts the year after pitching with the Renegades.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (219), At-Bats (728), Hits (169), Singles (108), Doubles (40), Extra-Base Hits (61), Total Bases (267), Runs (99), RBI (94), Walks (119) and Strikeouts (244).

LONG TIME, NO SEE: Hudson Valley's Break Camp Roster featured two former Renegades who spent the entire 2025 season at Double-A or above in OF Cole Gabrielson and RHP Baron Stuart. Gabrielson hit .213/.346/.298 and played spectacular defense across 76 games across the '23 and '24 seasons with the Renegades, while Stuart went 10-9 with a 4.05 ERA in 29 games as a starter with the 'Gades in '23 and '24 seasons.

FATHER TO SON: During the offseason, Renegades infielder Kaeden Kent's father, Jeff, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee, and will be inducted this July. Kent becomes the second-ever son of a Hall of Fame player to play for the Renegades, joining Reid Ryan (son of Nolan Ryan) from the inaugural 1994 team.

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: Out of the 30-man Break Camp Roster, 12 players were signed in 2025 (five pitchers and seven position players). Five of those 12 Renegades did not play in 2025 after being drafted by the Yankees. Notably, four of the seven infielders assigned to Hudson Valley this year are 2025 draftees, making for a very young but promising infield. Those infielders are Core Jackson (5th round pick), Kaeden Kent (3rd round pick), Connor McGinnis (10th round pick), and Kyle West (13th round pick).

APRIL... FLOWERS?: The Renegades thrived last April, starting off 16-7 in the first month of the year. That led to a slower May and June where the Renegades finished the respective months 14-12 and 12-12. The Renegades played one six-game series against the Cyclones in April (3-3), and they played two three-game series against the Cyclones in June (5-1).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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