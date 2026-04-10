Bootleggers Game Notes

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







A Decade of History on the Diamond.... Bowling Green celebrates 10 years of the Bootleggers in 2026. Debuted as a "What Could Have Been" tribute turned into massive demand from baseball fans. This year's Bootleggers jersey features a 10th anniversary logo, graphite pinstripes and a flaming alligator sleeve logo to represent the look of "gator char" on the insides of bourbon barrels.

Big Flies, Bigger Comeback.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods overcame a three-run deficit with a 6-5 victory over the Rome Emperors on Wednesday night. Narciso Polanco and Angel Mateo hit their first home runs of the season to erase a 5-2 Rome lead. Wednesday night marked the first multi-home run game and the largest comeback by the Hot Rods in the 2026 season.

Fondtain of Youth.... Left-handed pitcher T.J. Fondtain blanked the Emperors with 3.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday night, logging his first Hot Rods save. The California native made 32 appearances for Bowling Green in 2024, the second-most games by a Hot Rods pitcher that season. Fondtain has started the 2026 campaign with a 1-0 record through 5.0 scoreless innings.

Pitching Power.... The Hot Rods' pitching staff struck out 19 batters in their Tuesday night opener against Rome. It tied the second-most single-game strikeouts in Bowling Green franchise history and marked the first time since 2021. Hot Rods pitching has now struck out 40 batters this season, the third-most in the South Atlantic League. Starting pitcher Anderson Brito fanned six, the joint-most by a Hot Rods pitcher thus far. Nate Beal punched out four in 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Go Go Gonzalez.... J.D. Gonzalez has gotten off to a lively start with the Hot Rods. The Puerto Rican logged a double off the left-field wall on Tuesday night and enters Thursday's contest on a four-game on-base streak.

The Gillen Guide.... Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen leads the Hot Rods with two doubles this season and has reached in all five games with the Hot Rods. Gillen led all Single-A position players with a 43-game on-base streak in 2025. The streak marked the longest consecutive streak by a Charleston RiverDog since 2012.

Flewelling's Fantastic Sunday.... Nathan Flewelling delivered the game-winning hit in Bowling Green's series clincher with the Winston-Salem Dash. The 19-year-old logged five RBI over the doubleheader, including his first-ever High-A home run in the second game of the twin bill.

Birthday in BG!.... Right-handed pitcher Jacob Kisting is celebrating his 23rd birthday on Thursday night. The Wisconsinite is making his Bowling Green debut, acquired in an off-season trade with the Minnesota Twins on November 18, 2025.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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