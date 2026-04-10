Arms Lead Renegades to Shutout Win

Published on April 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades won their third game of the season and their first in the series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park, 2-0.

The Renegades limited the Blue Rocks to one hit in the game, with Luis Serna, Brady Kirtner and Tony Rossi combining for the 24th one-hitter in team history since 2005. The Renegades threw five one-hitters in 2025.

The win marks the first shutout victory of the season for the Hudson Valley Renegades, and their 95th shutout since 2018 (the most of any team in Minor League Baseball). Since the beginning of the 2024 season, the team has recorded an unbelievable 40 shutouts.

Renegades pitching came into the game with the most strikeouts in the South Atlantic League (54) thanks to double-digit strikeouts in each game this season. The 'Gades kept the trend going on Thursday night with 13 strikeouts, 10 of which belonged to starting pitcher Luis Serna.

Tonight was the fourth time this season that the Renegades limited opponents to five-or-fewer hits. The one hit for the Blue Rocks is the fewest allowed by the Renegades in a game this season.

Renegades pitching combined for four three up, three down innings, and starter Luis Serna retired the first six batters he faced, four of them via the strikeout.

- RHP Luis Serna (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) struck out 10 batters, tying his career high which he set on 7/4/24 with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons against the Clearwater Threshers.

He is the first Renegades starting pitcher in 2026 to complete six-or-more innings. The 7.0 innings that Serna dealt are the most he's ever pitched in his six years as a professional.

Serna's 10 strikeouts are the most by a Renegades pitcher this season, and he's the first 'Gade to record 10-or- more strikeouts in an appearance since Xavier Rivas on 9/4/25 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Serna threw 85 pitches, 74% of which were for strikes. Serna was one pitch away from an immaculate inning in the top of the first when he threw 10 pitches, nine for strikes.

- RHP Brady Kirtner (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) made his first appearance of the season after starting the year on the 7-day IL.

Kirtner struck out the first two batters he faced, one looking and one swinging.

Despite walking two batters in the same inning, Kirtner did not allow a batter to get to sixth base, thanks to Josue Gonzalez catching Randal Diaz stealing for the 'Gades' first caught stealing of the season.

- DH Eric Genther (1-for-3, 2 R, BB) has gotten on base in each of the Renegades' first five games this season.

Genther scored both Renegades runs after drawing a walk in the second and singling in the sixth.

He led off an inning three times and reached base in two of them.

Genther is 6-for-his-last-12 at the plate with a double, four runs, and an RBI.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2026

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