Wilmington Takes 11-Inning Win

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 8-6 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Blue Rocks rallied for three runs in the top of the 11th to ultimately come out on top. The game was tied 4-4 heading into extra frames, and a total of six runs were scored in extra-innings.

The Renegades lost their home opener for the second straight year after falling 3-1 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on 4/4/2025.

It was the Renegades first extra-inning game of 2026, after the team went 3-5 in extra innings in 2025.

- LHP Franyer Herrera (3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) struck out five batters in 3.2 innings in his 2026 season debut.

Herrera recorded his first five outs of the game on strikeouts. It was his highest single-game strikeout total since 8/26/25 vs. Bradenton while pitching with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

Herrera was making his High-A debut after pitching just 10.0 innings in Single-A last year.

At 20 years, 11 months and 4 days old, Herrera is the youngest player on the Renegades roster.

- DH Eric Genther (3-for-5, 2 R, 1 K, 1 SB) collected his first hits on the season.

Started the game 2-2 at the plate with back-to-back singles in the 2nd and 4th innings.

Genther snagged his first hits of the season after going 0-7 at Brooklyn over the weekend.

Genther is the fifth Renegade this season to record a multi-hit performance, and he is only the second Renegade this season to record a 3-hit performance (Core Jackson, 3-5 in Game 2 at Brooklyn).

- RHP Chris Veach (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) threw 2.0 scoreless innings in his second relief outing of the year.

Veach has thrown 3.2 scoreless innings to begin the year, and has five strikeouts.

- LF Josh Moylan (2-4, R, 2B, 3B, RBI, K) collected his first hits on the season.

Began the game with an RBI triple in the bottom of the second to drive home Eric Genther. Moylan was then driven in one batter later when Camden Troyer smashed an RBI triple himself

Recorded Hudson Valley's only hit from innings five through 10 with a 2-out double in the bottom of the 9th.

- CF Camden Troyer (2-4, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 K) collected his first multi-hit game of the season.

Recorded an inside the park homerun in the bottom of the 4th inning to tie the ball game. Troyer hit a moonshot to right-center field that nearly left the ballpark but instead hit the top of the outfield wall.

Followed up a Josh Moylan RBI triple in the bottom of the 2nd with an RBI triple of his own immediately afterward to tie the game at 2.

Scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the baserunner for the Renegades to begin the inning.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

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