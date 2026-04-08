Cyclones Can't Clip BlueClaws; Fall 5-1 on Tuesday Night

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Despite 3.2 innings of shutout ball out of the bullpen from RHP Irving Cota, the Cyclones fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-1, at ShoreTown Ballpark. With the defeat, Brooklyn is now 0-3 to start the year for the first time since 2024.

Cota relieved RHP Joel Diaz, who walked five batters over 3.1 frames in his 2026 season debut. Diaz surrendered three runs on three hits, while striking out five.

RHP Sam Highfill chucked four no-hit innings for the BlueClaws. The righty struck out five and walked only one. Dating back to his final start of 2025, also against Brooklyn, the N.C. State product has thrown 10.0 no-hit innings against Brooklyn.

For a third straight game, the 'Clones surrendered a run in the first inning. The BlueClaws got their home opener started quickly from an offensive standpoint. After consecutive walks and a one out single loaded the bases, C Kodey Shojinaga drew a bases loaded walk to scratch across a run.

Jersey Shore was back for more in the 2nd. With runners on second and third and two down, DH Luke Davis laced a sharp fly ball to left field, plating a pair and giving the BlueClaws a 3-0 lead.

Brooklyn would crack the scoreboard in the 5th. With men on the corners and one out, CF Diego Mosquera collected his 2nd RBI of the campaign, reaching on an RBI fielder's choice. The 'Clones threatened further, as a single and error loaded the bases. Still, SS Antonio Jimenez struck out to end the inning.

The BlueClaws grabbed some insurance in the 8th. With two on and two out, SS Jose Colmenares laced a 2-RBI single to right field. Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 in the 9th inning.

The Cyclones will search for their first win of the season on Wednesday night at 6:35. RHP Jonathan Jimenez (first start) takes the ball for Brooklyn, where he'll be opposed by Jersey Shore LHP Mavis Graves (first start).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.