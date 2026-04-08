All Smiles as Claws Take Home Opener 5-1 over Brooklyn

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sam Highfill gave up just one walk over four hitless innings as the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 5-1 in the home opener on Tuesday.

Highfill, who threw six hitless innings against Brooklyn in his last start of 2025, struck out five in his season debut.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a quick lead in the first inning on a bases loaded walk to Kodey Shojinaga. Luke Davis then doubled in two runs to push the lead to 3-0 in the second.

Brooklyn got one back in the fifth off Gabriel Barbosa on a groundout from Diego Mosquera.

Jose Colmenares drove in two with a single in the eighth inning to make it 5-1.

Gabriel Barbosa (1-0) gave up one run but earned the win. Jose Penda threw two scoreless innings and Aaron Combs threw a 1-2-3 ninth for the BlueClaws.

Jersey Shore is now 9-16 all-time in home openers, 4-2 as a High-A affiliate.

Mavis Graves starts Wednesday in the second game of the series.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

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