Blue Rocks Open the Season with a Series Split

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Blue Rocks kicked off the 2026 season with a three-game series against Northern Division rivals the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. The teams split the series after the first two contests on Friday and Saturday and were positioned to compete in the series decider on Sunday. However, Sunday's game was postponed due to weather, and will be made up on May 20 as part of a single-admission double-header.

Frawley Stadium was abuzz on Friday as fans and players alike awaited the first pitch of the 2026 season.

"It's opening day, the energy is always high," said manager Ted Tom ahead of Friday night's game. "You should check your pulse if you're not excited for today."

The Blue Rocks were challenged early in the contest as the Blue Claws put up a commanding seven runs in the second inning. However, despite the early score deficit, the Blue Rocks continued to push back till the end.

Newly minted Blue Rock Devin Fitz-Gerald got the offense started with a double to score Cristhian Vaquero off first and bring home the first run for Wilmington of the 2026 season. Fitz-Gerald then successfully stole third and seized the opportunity to score on a fielding error.

Devin Fitz-Gerald was acquired by the Nationals as a part of the MacKenzie Gore trade in January. The Boca Raton, Fla native previously competed in the Carolina League as a member of the Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. In 32 at-bats with the Crawdads during his minor-league debut season, Fitz-Gerald averaged 0.250 with a 0.442 on-base clip. Fitz-Gerald was a highly anticipated piece of the Gore trade and has proven to be a strong asset within the Blue Rocks lineup.

While Friday night's result was not what the Blue Rocks had hoped for, they kept their heads high and arrived at Frawley on Saturday ready to compete.

Starting pitcher Riley Maddox set the tone early on with five scoreless innings of work. Maddox allowed only two hits coupled with three strikeouts to position the Blue Rocks for success. Returning Blue Rock Pablo Aldonis was credited with the hold for maintaining Wilmington's lead while striking out four.

The Blue Rocks played a complete game on Saturday, bolstering the stellar pitching with a strong performance from the plate.

Third-baseman Jorgelys Mota broke open the scoreboard with a single to score Angel Feliz off third. Feliz had reached first via a walk then swiped a bag to put the first potential run in scoring position. The Blue Rocks displayed an aggressive and tactical base running strategy throughout the contest, successfully stealing five bases on five attempts, to capitalize on six hits and eight walks.

The defense was also on-lock with Fitz-Gerald and Ethan Petry turning an inning-ending double-play in the top of the second, and catcher Matt Suggs gunning down a runner headed for second.

It was a complete performance from the Blue Rocks on Saturday to fight back and split the series with the Blue Claws.

Next up for the Blue Rocks, Wilmington is traveling to Hudson Valley for a six-game series on the road. Coming into this contest, the Blue Rocks sit at fourth in the northern division with a 1-1 record while the Renegades are currently tied with the Frederick Keys for second in the northern division with a 2-0 record.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

Blue Rocks Open the Season with a Series Split - Wilmington Blue Rocks

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