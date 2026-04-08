Hot Rods Games Notes

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Pitching Power.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods used 12.0 consecutive scoreless innings to earn a series victory over the Winston-Salem Dash. Bowling Green kept Winston-Salem scoreless from the fourth inning of game one until the seventh inning in game two. Starters Gary Gill Hill and Trevor Harrison each recorded 2.0 shutout innings while relievers Andres Galan and T.J. Fondtain also pitched 2.0 scoreless frames.

Racing out of the gates... The Hot Rods have scored in each of their first three first innings this season. Bowling Green is averaging 2.0 runs in the first inning so far, including a four-run outburst in their win over Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Flewelling's Fantastic Sunday.... Nathan Flewelling delivered the game-winning hit in Bowling Green's series clincher with Winston-Salem. His two-RBI single in the bottom of the first inning marked the first multi-RBI performance by a Hot Rods player in 2026. He followed it up with a three-RBI game in the second half of the twin bill. Flewelling recorded another first-inning RBI single, then crushed his first-ever High-A home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Debut To Remember.... J.D. Gonzalez sparked the Hot Rods to an Opening Night victory with two hits and an RBI in his first game with Bowling Green. The DH provided the first multi-hit game by a Hot Rods player in 2026. Gonzalez is a former Top 15 prospect in the San Diego Padres' system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Beware of Brito.... Tampa Bay's No. 5 prospect Anderson Brito makes his Bowling Green debut on Tuesday night. The right-handed pitcher was acquired from the Houston Astros this offseason as part of a three-team trade. Brito excelled for the South Atlantic League's Asheville Tourists in 2025, leading all Tourists starters with an 11.9 K/9.

The Gillen Guide.... Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen leads the Hot Rods with two doubles this season. Gillen led all Single-A position players with a 43-game on-base streak in 2025. The streak marked the longest consecutive streak by a Charleston RiverDog since 2012. The 20-year-old was selected by Tampa Bay with the 18th pick of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Santana's Swiping Bags.... Shortstop Adrian Santana logged the Hot Rods' first stolen base of the 2026 season. The 20-year-old stole 47 bases, the third-most of any South Atlantic League player in 2025. The tally was the most by a Hot Rods player since future Major Leaguer Vidal Brujan in 2018.

Birthday in BG!.... Infielder Tony Santa Maria celebrated his 24th birthday on Monday. Santa Maria hails from Atlantic City, New Jersey and is in his second season with the Hot Rods.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

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