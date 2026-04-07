Keys Drop Series Opener to Dash in Extra Innings

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WINSTON SALEM, NC - The Frederick Keys fell in the series opener to the Winston-Salem in 10 innings Tuesday afternoon, losing by a score of 7-6 at Truist Stadium.

Despite the Keys coming back with two runs in the top of the ninth, the Dash scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th to win their home opener and the first of six straight games between the two sides.

Ninth-ranked Orioles prospect and left-handed pitcher Boston Bateman started off his Frederick career strong with two strikeouts in the bottom of the first, but two runs for the Dash in the bottom of the second handed the home team an early 2-0 lead going into the third at Truist Stadium.

Following a scoreless third for both sides, Wehiwa Aloy brought home Frederick's first run on an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, making it a 2-1 game heading into the fifth Tuesday afternoon.

Winston-Salem picked up one run back in the bottom of the fifth off an infield single and error, making it a 3-1 game approaching the sixth in the series opener.

After Twine Palmer recorded two strikeouts of his own in the bottom of the sixth to keep it a two-run game, a 1-2-3 inning from Palmer in the seventh allowed the score to stay at 3-1 going into the eighth in Winston-Salem.

Victor Figueroa hit his second home run of the year in the top of the eighth to make it a 3-2 game, but an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth pushed the lead for the Dash back to two at 4-2 entering the ninth, with the Keys looking for a rally.

Braylin Tavera cut the deficit to one on an RBI single to left field, and an RBI from Colin Yeaman tied the game at four apiece. A scoreless bottom of the ninth thrown by Palmer took the contest into extras, as Frederick looked to finish off the comeback in the 10th.

Ike Irish gave the Keys their first lead of the day on a two-RBI single to right field, making it a 6-4 game heading into the bottom of the 10th.

However, Winston-Salem responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the 10th to win the game, as they picked up the victory on their home opener by a score of 7-6.

Frederick continues their first six-game series of the season against the Dash Wednesday night, with first pitch for game two of the series set for 6:30 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

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