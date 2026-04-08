Pitching Makes a Statement in Series Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists opened up a six-game road series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday night at First National Bank Field, dropping a close 1-0 contest.

There were six total hits, split evenly between the Grasshoppers (4-0) and Tourists (1-3).

Asheville's best chance to score came in the fifth inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, a caught stealing ended the threat.

In the seventh frame, Axial Plaz smashed a home run to center field off of Anthony Cruz (L, 0-1) to score the only run of the night. Although he took the loss, Cruz pitched four strong innings, striking out three and not allowing a walk.

Luis Rodriguez started the game for Asheville. He also went four frames with five strikeouts and no walks.

Down to their final chance with the bats, the Tourists had a runner on second with two outs in the ninth before a strikeout finished the game.

Greensboro's Owen Kellington (W, 1-0) pitched the sixth and seventh innings and struck out three. The starter, Carlson Reed, dominated with seven strikeouts in his four innings of work, and Junior Flores (S, 1) shut the door in the ninth.

These two clubs will duke it out again on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET for Game 2 of the series.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

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