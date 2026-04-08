Grasshoppers Edge Tourists, 1-0, on Opening Day

Published on April 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 1-0 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 7. With the win, Greensboro improved to 4-0 on the season, while Asheville dropped to 1-3. Both teams recorded three hits, with the Grasshoppers committing the game's only error.

Catcher Axiel Plaz led Greensboro offensively, going 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Brian Sanchez accounted for the Grasshoppers' other hit.

Asheville's hits came from outfielder Caden Powell, catcher Jason Schiavone, and infielder Drew Brutcher.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed got the start for Greensboro, striking out seven while allowing two hits and one walk over four innings. Owen Kellington earned the win to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Alexis Torres recorded his first hold and Junior Flores secured his first save.

For Asheville, right-hander Luis Rodriguez struck out five and allowed one hit across four innings. Anthony Cruz was charged with the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their Opening Week against the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday, April 8, at 12:00PM for a Day Game. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.