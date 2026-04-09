Wild Fifth Costs Renegades

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their second straight game to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park, falling 8-3.

The Renegades had three pitchers, RHP Brandon Decker (2), RHP Jackson Fristoe (3), and RHP Hansel Rincon (2), combine to walk seven batters in the top of the fifth while allowing only one hit, issuing three bases-loaded free passes.

The seven walks allowed by the Renegades in the inning were the most allowed in a single inning by the Renegades in the Research Tool Era (2005-Present) when play-by-play data for Minor League Baseball is available online.

Despite the high walk total, the Renegades still struck out double-digit batters (11). This is the fourth-straight game with double-digit strikeout totals for the Renegades (17, 13, 12, and 11).

The Renegades limited Wilmington to just three hits in the game, and have allowed four-or-fewer hits in three of their first four games of the season.

RHP Brandon Decker (3.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) struck out four batters across 3.2 innings in his first appearance of the 2026 season.

Decker retired the first nine batters he faced before walking Devin Fitz-Gerald to lead off the top of the fourth inning.

Decker departed with two outs in the top of the fourth and runners on first and third, who both came home to score later in the inning as the Blue Rocks rallied for five runs with two outs.

RHP Ben Grable (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) has struck out seven of the eight outs he has gotten this season, and he's only allowed two base runners.

Grable has not allowed a run or a hit yet in his Rookie season with the Renegades (two appearances).

Grable struck out four of the first five batters he faced tonight.

- C Eric Genther (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) tallied his second-straight multi-hit performance after going 3-for-5 yesterday.

Just as he did yesterday, Genther began the game going 2-2 with an RBI double and a single in the first and third innings respectively.

Genther started the season 0-6 through two games at Brooklyn, and he is now 4-for-his-last-7.

CF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-3, R, 2 SB) had a productive night at the plate out of the nine-hole in the lineup.

Gabrielson strung together two singles, making it his first multi-hit performance of the season.

Gabrielson is 3-for-6 at the plate to begin the 2026 season. He has only batted in two games for the Renegades this season (4/4 @ BRK and 4/8 vs WIL), and he entered as a replacement in the team's other two contests.

INF Duncan Pastore (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) threw the final two innings on the mound for the Renegades in his 2026 season debut.

It was the third career pitching appearance for Pastore, and his first with the Renegades.

He was the first position player to pitch for Hudson Valley in 2026, and the first since INF Owen Cobb took the mound on 9/3/2025 vs Greensboro.

Pastore had the first multi-inning relief appearance by a Renegades position player since C Juan Crisp on 6/23/2024 at Greensboro (W, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

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