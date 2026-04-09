Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Pitching Power.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods struck out 19 batters in their Tuesday night affair with the Rome Emperors. It tied the second-most single-game strikeouts in Bowling Green franchise history and marked the first time since 2021. Hot Rods pitching has now struck out 40 batters this season, the third-most in the South Atlantic League. Starting pitcher Anderson Brito fanned six, the most by a Hot Rods pitcher thus far. Nate Beal punched out four in 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Going with Gainey.... Returning Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Gainey starts Wednesday night's contest. The southpaw recorded a 2.40 ERA in Bowling Green starts during the 2025 SAL season across 48.2 innings pitched. The 25-year-old also starred at Bowling Green Ballpark in 2025 with a 2.16 ERA over 33.1 innings. Gainey has already thrown 1.0 scoreless innings at home this season in a 4-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Opening Night.

Go Go Gonzalez.... J.D. Gonzalez has gotten off to a lively start with the Hot Rods. The catcher smacked Bowling Green's lone extra-base hit on Tuesday night, a double off the left-field wall. Gonzalez recorded the first multi-hit game by a Hot Rods player in 2026 with a 2-for-3 performance on Friday night against Winston-Salem.

The Gillen Guide.... Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen leads the Hot Rods with two doubles this season. He enters Wednesday night's game riding a four-game on-base streak in his first appearances with Bowling Green. Gillen led all Single-A position players with a 43-game on-base streak in 2025. The streak marked the longest consecutive streak by a Charleston RiverDog since 2012. The 20-year-old was selected by Tampa Bay with the 18th pick of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Flewelling's Fantastic Sunday.... Nathan Flewelling delivered the game-winning hit in Bowling Green's series clincher with Winston-Salem. His two-RBI single in the bottom of the first inning marked the first multi-RBI performance by a Hot Rods player in 2026. He followed it up with a three-RBI game in the second half of the twin bill. Flewelling recorded another first-inning RBI single, then crushed his first-ever High-A home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Santana's Swiping Bags.... Shortstop Adrian Santana logged the Hot Rods' first stolen base of the 2026 season. The 20-year-old stole 47 bases, the third-most of any South Atlantic League player in 2025. The tally was the most by a Hot Rods player since future Major Leaguer Vidal Brujan in 2018.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

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