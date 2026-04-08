Greenville Drive Announces Landmark Television Partnerships with NESN and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C., - The Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its media footprint for the 2026 season. In a move that brings the "Future of Fenway" to a national stage, the Drive has secured broadcasting agreements with the New England Sports Network (NESN) and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment (WHNS FOX Carolina).

Bringing Greenville to New England: The NESN Partnership

Leading the expansion is a premier partnership with NESN, the top-rated regional sports network in the country and the broadcast and streaming home of the Boston Red Sox. For the first time, fans across the six-state New England region and national viewers via NESN 360 will have unprecedented access to the Red Sox's rising stars.

"This is a transformative moment for the Greenville Drive," said Drive Owner and Chairman Craig Brown. "By partnering with a powerhouse like NESN, we are connecting our players directly with the Red Sox faithful in New England while giving fans a front row seat to America's 'Best Minor League Baseball Town' to the entire country. Simultaneously, our arrangement with Palmetto Sports ensures our local fans in the Upstate have best-in-class access to Drive baseball."

NESN will broadcast 15 Greenville Drive games during the 2026 season. As one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country, the telecasts on NESN will showcase the unique and electric atmosphere of Fluor Field. Ranked one of the Top 3 Single-A ballparks in the nation by Newsweek, Fluor Field is a mini-replica of Fenway Park, featuring its own 30-ft Green Monster in left field, Pesky's Pole in right field, and a manual scoreboard.

NESN's commitment to the Drive highlights the deep-rooted connection between the Greenville franchise and its parent club in Boston, while acknowledging the Drive's commitment to high quality broadcast production.

Every Pitch at Home: Palmetto Sports Network

Closer to home, the Drive is ensuring that Upstate South Carolina fans never miss a moment of the action. The club has similarly contracted with the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment, a new, dedicated sports channel from WHNS-TV (FOX Carolina).

In a comprehensive local coverage deal, Palmetto Sports Network will broadcast 57 Drive home games this season. This partnership ensures that the Upstate community has exposure to every home run, strikeout, and celebration at Fluor Field, delivered through the region's newest leader in local sports programming.

Where to Watch

NESN: Televised via NESN or NESN+. All games can be accessed via the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or authentication with a TV provider. For more information, visit www.NESN360.com

Palmetto Sports: WHNS 21.2, Spectrum 703, and other local providers.

Fans can check their local listings for channel assignments on both NESN and the Palmetto Sports Network. The 2026 broadcast schedule is available on the Greenville Drive website.







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