Claws Roll 10-3 for Second Straight to Start Homestand
Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Reese Dutton threw four scoreless and hitless innings in relief and the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 10-3 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.
Brooklyn opened the scoring in the second when Trace Wilhoite drove in a run with a groundout. Kevin Villavicencio, just added to the roster on Tuesday, homered to leadoff the third and give the Cyclones a 2-0 lead.
BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves went three innings and gave up two runs, one earned, while striking out five.
Jersey Shore tied the game in the fourth on a two run double from Brock Vradenburg.
Jersey Shroe took the lead in the fifth on a wild pitch, and added a run on Joel Dragoo's SAC fly.
From there, the six runs seventh blew the game open. After hits by Trent Farquhar and Jose Colmenares, four straight BlueClaws drew walks, including three with the bases loaded.
Eight of the nine Claws starters had hits while they drew eight walks, three by Brady Day.
BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves threw three innings and gave up two runs, one earned. Dutton came in from there and threw four scoreless while fanning five.
The teams continue their series on Thursday night. RHP Ryan Degges starts for Jersey Shore.
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