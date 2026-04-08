Hot Rods Pitching Staff Strikes out 19, Fall to Emperors 6-2

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Despite the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-2) pitching staff racking up 19 strikeouts, the effort wasn't enough, falling short to the Rome Emperors (3-1) by a score of 6-2 on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The 19 punchouts marked the most in a game since August 27, 2021, which also came against the Emperors. It was just one shy of Bowling Green's single-game strikeout record of 20 back in 2013.

The Emperors took the lead in the top of the second inning against Hot Rods starting pitcher Anderson Brito. Owen Carey lifted a double to left, Colby Jones lined a single center to score Carey, and a Theo Gillen error moved Jones to third with a 1-0 Emperors lead. Colin Burgess reached on a catchers' interference, Isaiah Drake hit an RBI single into right-center field, increasing the Emperors lead to 2-0.

The visitors extended the lead in the top of the third with Brito still on the mound. Cody Miller and Carey singled with one out, and Jones worked a walk to load the bases. Mason Guerra boosted Rome's lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly into left field.

The Hot Rods fought back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning against Emperors starter Colin Daniel and reliever Owen Hackman. Ryan McCoy and Adrian Santana led off the inning with walks. Gillen reached on an infield single to load the bases. Émilien Pitre plated McCoy on a fielder's choice, cutting the Emperors lead to 3-2.

Rome restored their three-run cushion in the top of the eighth inning against Bowling Green reliever Kaleb Corbett. Isaiah Drake walked with one out, and Eric Hartman connected for a two-run home run, growing the Rome lead to 5-2.

The Emperors tacked on another run in the top of the ninth against right-hander Andy Rodriguez with three consecutive one-out hits. Guerra and Braunschweig singled to put runners at the corners, Burgess lobbed an RBI single into center field for a 6-2 advantage.

Bowling Green was held scoreless in the ninth frame, ending in a 6-2 Rome victory.

Hackman (1-0) got the win for Rome with 3.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out four. Brito (0-1) was hung with the loss despite six strikeouts in 3.0 innings, giving up three runs (two earned). David Rodriguez (1) earned the save with 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Emperors continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Garrett Gainey starts for Bowling Green against Rome's RHP Jeremy Reyes.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.