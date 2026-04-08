Emperors Strikeout-Ridden Lineup Endures for Win over Bowling Green

Published on April 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - On a feast or famine night for Rome's starting nine, every Emperor recorded at least one hit and struck out at least one time, or, in the case of four different Emperors, three times.

Yes, the Hot Rods' staff accrued 19 strikeouts in Tuesday night's series-opening win for the Emperors, meaning roughly 70% of the outs recorded for Bowling Green came on the back of strike three. Juxtaposing that statistic was the Emperors' luck in at-bats not ending with a forward or backwards "k", recording their second double-digit-hit effort of the season in just four games.

The top of the second inning, ignited by Owen Carey's leadoff double, saw two runs score for the Emperors following singles from Colby Jones and Isaiah Drake. The early two-run lead grew by one in the third after a pair of one-out singles from Carey and Cody Miller and a Mason Guerra's sacrifice fly to right field.

Rome's starting pitcher, Colin Daniel, made his professional debut Tuesday. Daniel, an 11th-round selection out of nearby University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2025, worked through command issues and finished four innings not only with the lead intact, but with the Hot Rods still without a run. 24-year-old Owen Hackman, making his High-A debut, came on in the fifth, inheriting two Hot Rods on the bases courtesy of back-to-back walks issued by Daniel, and saw both runners score in the inning.

Hackman went on to work a pair of scoreless frames in the ensuing innings before being replaced by David Rodriguez who wound up with the save.

Connor Justus' offense peaked again in the eighth inning, as Eric Hartman delivered a two-run home run (1) to right field, extending the lead to three for the Emperors. A trio of singles in the ninth made it a four-run advantage for the visitors from Rome as Wynston Sawyer's group captured their third-straight win, 6-2 over the Hot Rods.

Game two between these Southern Division rivals is scheduled for 7:35pm ET Wednesday night. Twenty-year-old Jeremy Reyes is set to make his season and High-A debut for the Emperors.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2026

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