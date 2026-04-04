Drake's Homer Guides Emperors to First Win of 2026

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors outfielder Eric Hartman on third

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors outfielder Eric Hartman on third(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - A dozen hits and a solid supporting cast behind Cam Caminiti's start lifted first-year Manager Wynston Sawyer and the Emperors to their first win of the season.

Atlanta's top prospect, Cam Caminiti, made his High-A debut Friday night at just 19 years old. Caminiti, a former first-round pick in 2024 out of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, AZ, labored through his first inning of work, walking two and hitting another before Asheville's Freuddy Batista gifted the left-hander a groundball to third baseman Cody Miller who started the 5-2-3 double play to end the frame.

Pipeline's no.64 overall prospect settled in from there, retiring nine of the next 10 Tourists in order, the only exception being Narbe Cruz whose solo shot in the second inning gave Asheville a one-run advantage. Caminiti's final lead read: 4.2 innings pitched, three earned runs on three hits, and six strikeouts to two walks. A pair of doubles in the fifth taxed Caminiti for the final two runs on his tab.

AdventHealth Stadium got its first real glimpse of what this lineup is capable of on Friday, as seven of the club's 12 hits were good for extra-bases. It was Colby Jones' double and Eric Hartman's triple in the third inning that helped plate three runs in the side. A Mason Guerra double in the fourth preceded Isaiah Drake's first long ball of the 2026 season; a towering fly ball down the right field line that brought home three runs.

Eric Hartman's day wasn't over just yet, as he striped a seventh-inning double to right field and would score the Emperors' eighth and final run of the night, insulating what was already a 7-4 lead for the home team.

Out of the Emperors' bullpen, right handers Justin Long and Trent Buchanan held the line until Sawyer motioned for lefty Riley Frey in the eighth who recorded the final four outs of the game, earning his third career save.

The Emperors and the Tourists are scheduled for an evening rubber match at AdventHealth Stadium at 6:45PM ET on Saturday. Those probable pitchers are right-hander Cade Kuehler for Rome and Dylan Howard for Asheville.

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South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2026

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