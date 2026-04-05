Cyclones Can't Capture Big Hit; Fall to Renegades, 8-1

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - For the first time since 2024, the Cyclones have dropped the first two games of the season. Brooklyn fell to Hudson Valley on Saturday afternoon, 8-1. The 'Clones bats were held to just one run on three hits, while going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Wyatt Hudepohl took the loss for Brooklyn in his first appearance in an official game in 686 days. The 2023 Mets 4th rounder gave up six runs, all earned, on four hits over 3.1 innings. Five Brooklyn relievers saw action thereafter, three of whom logged scoreless efforts in their season debuts. RHP Bryce Jenkins (1.2 IP), RHP Brett Banks (1.1 IP) and RHP Juan Arnaud (0.2) all did not surrender a run.

SS Core Jackson proved to be a thorn in the side of Brooklyn pitching all day. Hudson Valley's leadoff man was 3-for-5 with a leadoff home run, a double and 2 RBI.

Much like on Friday night, it did not take Hudson Valley very long to crack the scoreboard. Jackson led off the game with a solo shot, which turned out to be just the start of a rough first inning for Hudepohl. Back-to-back base hits followed by a walk loaded the bases - still with nobody out. From there, C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch, giving Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead.

Hudepohl then committed a balk, scoring DH Kyle West from 3rd. Moments later, 3B Roderick Arias hit an RBI groundout, plating the 4th 'Gades run of the frame. After a pop out, the final blow came courtesy of an RBI single from CF Cole Gabrielson.

All things considered, Hudepohl would then go on to retire eight straight before issuing a 1-out walk in the 4th, prompting Brooklyn to go to the 'pen.

In the 4th, the Renegades tacked on to their lead. With a man on 1st and one out, RHP Garrett Stratton came on to make his High-A debut. A wonky inning unfolded, as Stratton issued a pair of balks before even throwing a single pitch. From there, a dropped third strike enabled the man on 3rd to score, as the throw to the plate was not in time. After a passed ball and wild pitch, Jackson brought home another with an RBI base knock - his second of three hits on the day.

Brooklyn would get one back in the home 4th, courtesy of an RBI fielder's choice from RF Diego Mosquera. Still, that would be all the scoring Brooklyn would mount for the remainder of the day.

Hudson Valley added one more in the 7th, when Arias singled to left with a man on 2nd. LF Vincent Perozo had some trouble fielding the ball, enabling LF Wilson Rodriguez to score on the error. That made it an 8-1 ballgame, which would hold for the remainder of the contest.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley close up shop on the 3-game series tomorrow afternoon at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. RHP Joel Diaz, a key member of the 2025 Cyclones rotation, makes his 2026 debut for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by LHP Franyel Herrera.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2026

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