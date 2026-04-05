Hub City's Comeback Effort Falls Short Saturday

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay, the Spartanburgers (0-2) couldn't complete a comeback against the Frederick Keys (2-0) at Fifth Third Park Saturday, dropping the contest 7-6. Hub City erased a five-run deficit, then had the tying run on base in the ninth, but Frederick's bullpen hung on to clinch the series victory.

Paxton Kling launched Hub City's first home run of the season as part of a two-hit game, and Maxton Martin smacked three hits, including two doubles. The 'Burgers out-hit the Keys in the loss.

Frederick began the scoring with a big top of the second. The first three batters to face Ismael Agreda reached base, and catcher Ryan Stafford drove in two with an RBI single. The next batter, Vance Honeycutt, roped a single to score a third run, then Stafford scored on a sacrifice fly. After a quiet third, the Keys' designated hitter Victor Figueroa added a fifth tally in the fourth with a solo shot into the Frederick bullpen. Agreda's night ended after the fourth.

Hub City didn't manage much against Frederick starter JT Quinn, but the right-hander making his professional debut was lifted after Antonis Macias's one-out walk in the fifth. The 'Burgers bats then came to life against lefty Juan Rojas (W, 1-0). Luke Hanson and Maxton Martin worked back-to-back walks, then Gleider Figuereo corked a two-run single off the glove of the Keys' second baseman. On the very next pitch, Paxton Kling blasted a changeup onto the Spartanburg Community College Berm beyond left field, scoring Martin and Figuereo and tying the game at five apiece.

Thomas Ireland (L, 0-1) pitched two strong innings in relief of Agreda but faltered in the seventh. Stafford started off the inning with a hit; two batters later, RJ Austin banged a go-ahead triple off the left-field wall. With two outs, Braylin Tavera worked a 10-pitch at bat, then ripped a line drive towards third base which Figuereo couldn't field cleanly. Austin scored to double the Keys' lead, 7-5.

The Spartanburgers had runners on base in each of the three following innings. Martin was stranded on second in the seventh, a pair of walks were left on the corners in the eighth, and after Martin scored on an RBI single from Malcolm Moore in the ninth, Ryan Cabarcas (S, 1) closed the door.

The Spartanburgers and Keys finish off the three-game series on Easter Sunday, with a scheduled 2:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Hub City sends right-hander Aidan Curry to the mound, and Frederick counters with southpaw Boston Bateman. Postgame, Fifth Third Park will host an Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Eggs Up Grill. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2026

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