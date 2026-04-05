Hot Rods and Dash Washed Out, Twin Bill Set for Sunday
Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - The regularly scheduled game on Saturday between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, April 5, starting at 12:05 PM CT.
The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games, with the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 11:30 AM CT.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
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