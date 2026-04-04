Winston-Salem Dash Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on April 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash excitedly announce their 2026 Opening Day roster. The 27-man roster includes top prospects in the White Sox Organization, brand new names, and some returning players fans will recognize from the 2025 season.

The roster lists 14 pitchers, the following of whom return to Winston-Salem:

LHP Frankeli Arias, RHP Morris Austin, RHP Luke Bell, RHP Jonathan Clark, RHP Dylan Cumming, RHP Seth Keener, RHP Aric McAtee, RHP Drew McDaniel, LHP Grant Umberger, and RHP Jack Young. Newcomers on the mound for the Dash include RHP Jake Curtis, RHP Gabe Davis (White Sox no. 26 prospect, MLB Pipeline), LHP Liam Paddack, and LHP Justin Sinibaldi.

Two catchers have made the roster including returning backstop Jackson Appel and Grant Magill, who spent a short time with Winston-Salem in 2025 before an injury.

The Dash will welcome a star-studded four returning infielders to Winston-Salem: Caleb Bonemer (White Sox no. 3 prospect, Pipeline), Ryan Burrowes (White Sox no. 30 prospect, Pipeline), Kyle Lodise (White Sox no. 10 prospect, pipeline), and Alec Makarewicz, former NC State standout player. Two new infielders, Anthony DePino and Colby Shelton join for the 2026 Season.

The outfield will be manned by returners Jacob Burke and T.J. McCants, who are joined by George Wolkow (White Sox no. 14 prospect, Pipeline), Ely Brown and Alex Ungar.

Guillermo Quiroz returns to manage the Dash after having spent the 2025 season guiding the AA Birmingham Barons to their second consecutive Southern League Championship victory. Quiroz was previously Dash Manager in 2023 and 2024. Quiroz will be joined alongside Hitting Coach Adam Sinkoe, Pitching Coach Jacob Dorris and Bench Coach Tyler Coolbaugh. Trainer Austin Smith begins his second season in Winston-Salem. North Carolina native and Performance Coach Logan Jones returns to mark his fourth season in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem begins their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 in Bowling Green, KY to take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay High-A affiliate) in a three-game series. The Dash will return to Truist Stadium for the home opener of a six-game series against the Frederick Keys, High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Tickets are available at wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com .







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